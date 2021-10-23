Jury finds man guilty of setting 2017 fire that killed a Moline woman

A Rock Island County jury on Friday found Jason Michael McChurch guilty on charges of residential arson and murder after a four-day trial in Circuit Court.
McChurch, 38, was accused of lighting a fire Jan. 22, 2017, at a Moline house. Marion Dreier, 88, was caught in the fire, and, after being taken to a local hospital and then transferred to Iowa City, she died on Jan. 31, 2018.
McChurch lit the fire because of a feud he had with Dreier's grandson, Charles (Ricky) Sedam. The house, at 4001 13th St., Moline, belonged to Dreier's daughter Crystal Lawson.
Sedam, who is Lawson's son, works as a construction worker and volunteers as a counselor for people trying to recover from drug addiction. According to Special Prosecutor Jonathan Barnard, Sedam was addicted to methamphetamine in 2017, and he had a feud with McChurch after McChurch stole $600 from him by offering to sell him methamphetamine and then walking away with the money without providing the drugs.
Sedam and some friends reportedly found where McChurch lived and beat him up a few days before the fire. Barnard said McChurch believed Sedam lived with his mother and lit the house on fire in an effort to injure or kill Sedam.
McChurch faces a prison sentence of 20-60 years unless prosecutors can argue that the residential arson is an aggravating factor that could lead to a life sentence. There is no parole on a murder sentence in Illinois as 100% of the sentence must be served.
McChurch’s bond was revoked and he was taken into custody and booked into the Rock Island County Jail. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later date.
McChurch’s felony criminal record in Rock Island County dates back to 2001, according to Circuit Court electronic records.
On Feb. 1, 2002, McChurch pleaded guilty to three counts of burglary and was sentenced to 30 months on probation. That was dropped to one year on conditional discharge in September of 2004.
In June of 2009 McChurch was charged with aggravated battery and then was charged in Oct. 2009 with unlawful communication with a witness. He pleaded guilty to those charges and on Jan. 27, 2010, was sentenced to concurrent terms of 30 months on probation.
On May 24, 2012, McChurch pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated arson and was sentenced to two years on probation. He was charged in connection with a March 23, 2012, residential fire at 3511 35th St. Moline officers arrived to find an adult female and a 2-year-old child who had fled the duplex.
On March 2, 2017, about six weeks after he set the fire that killed Dreier, McChurch pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to two years on probation. He had been arrested in that case in July of 2016.
He was arrested on the arson and murder charges and made a first appearance in that case on June 27, 2017.