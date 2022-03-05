Jury finds Rock Island man guilty of attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm

A Rock Island man is facing a minimum of six and up to 60 years in prison after a Rock Island County jury on Thursday found him guilty of attempted murder in connection with the Jan. 24, 2021, shooting of 41-year-old Kelvin Bell of Rock Island.

Devin Jacob Johnson, 40, was serving three years on federal supervised release on a firearms conviction when he, according to Rock Island County Circuit Court documents, shot Bell in the head with a handgun.

Rock Island Police found Bell in a vehicle near the 900 block of 42nd Avenue after responding to a report of a gunshot victim.

Bell was taken to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Hospital and then transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, with life-threatening injuries.

The jury found Johnson guilty of two charges; first-degree attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm. Both charges are Class X felonies under Illinois law that carry a prison sentence of six to 30 years.

Rock Island County Chief Circuit Judge Frank Fuhr could rule the sentences to run concurrently, or at the same time, or he could sentence Johnson to consecutive terms on the charges, or back-to-back, which could mean a prison sentence of 60 years.

Johnson is being held in the Rock Island County Jail pending sentencing, which will be scheduled for a later date.

On May 1, 2013, a federal jury found Johnson guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a TEC-DC 9mm handgun with a loaded high-capacity magazine, according to federal court records.

Johnson had possessed the weapon on Aug. 12, 2012. He had originally been arrested by Rock Island Police on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm, among others, in connection with the Aug. 12, 2012, incident. Those charges were dropped after a federal grand jury indicted him on the charge on Sept. 19, 2012. He was taken into federal custody on Oct. 5, 2012.

Johnson pleaded not guilty, and the case proceeded to trial in U.S. District Court, Rock Island, and he was found guilty.

On Nov. 15, 2013, U.S. District Chief Judge James Shadid sentenced Johnson to 108 months, or nine years, in federal prison, followed by three years on federal supervised release.

In 2014, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit upheld his conviction.

In 2016, Johnson wrote a letter to Shadid stating since the day of his sentencing, “My life has changed drastically.”

“Even though it broke my family up, handicapped my kids and wrecked me, I want to thank you,” Johnson said in his letter. “It served as a wake-up call, one that I desperately needed. On the road I was on I would have done much worse to my family than that. Now, there is realistic hope for us.”

Johnson told Shadid that he had asked God to “show me the flaws of destruction in my life and help me to permanently rid myself of them.” Johnson said that God showed him that, “anger, pride, bitterness, self-conscious, full of rage and hate. Mix these with a bad temper and alcohol and the outcome most likely is not going to be good.”

Johnson told Shadid he was using his time efficiently, “in preparation to becoming a productive, successful citizen. One who will be able to give back to the places where he has taken away. I have done this by not only working on my flaws but taking advantage of available programs I believe would better me and increase my ability to achieve the goals I have set for myself and my family.”

Johnson was released from federal prison on May 22, 2020, according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons electronic records.

It was his second stint in federal prison on a firearms charge. In 2006, he was sentenced to 57 months, or four years and nine months in federal prison on a conviction for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

