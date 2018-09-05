WATERLOO, Iowa — Jennifer Lewis and Stanley Liggins both left the 9-year-old girl’s Rock Island home around the same time at least twice on Sept. 17, 1990, according to the girl’s stepfather.
The testimony of Joseph “Ace” Glenn took up much of Wednesday afternoon, the fourth day of testimony in Liggins’ trial in Black Hawk County.
However, Glenn himself did not appear in court to tell his story; he could not be located for trial, authorities said, and he has been deemed an unavailable witness. Instead, his testimony was read to the jury.
Liggins, 56, is charged with first-degree murder in Lewis’ death. Prosecutor say the girl was sexually abused and strangled before being doused with gasoline and set on fire.
Her burning body was discovered in a field near Jefferson Elementary School in Davenport, where the girl once attended school, around 9 p.m. that day.
Liggins was tried and convicted in Lewis’ death in 1993 and 1995. Both convictions were overturned.
In the most recent reversal in November 2013, the Iowa Court of Appeals said that 77 reports were not turned over to the defense and it was not disclosed that a key prosecution witness was a paid informant.
Liggins’ third trial was moved to Black Hawk County because of extensive pretrial publicity.
Glenn, who was married to Lewis’ mother, Sheri, at the time, testified at both of Liggins’ prior trials. On Wednesday, Davenport police officer Bryan Butt read a transcript of his testimony in the 1995 trial.
The then-34-year-old Glenn testified that he first met Liggins the first week in September 1990, about a month after his infant son was born.
It also was about a month after Glenn was released from jail on charges of delivery of a lookalike substance and obstruction of justice, he testified.
Glenn said the he and his wife had brought the baby to Hillside Inn in Rock Island, where Liggins was staying. They also brought Lewis, who stayed outside and played on the patio.
On Sept. 17, 1990, the family was moving back to their home on 7th Avenue in Rock Island. Glenn said they had temporarily moved out so that he could do some repairs to the house.
Glenn testified that he ran several errands that day, which included dropping off and picking up Lewis from school, meeting with his probation officer and taking his son to a doctor’s appointment.
Glenn also testified that he had run out of gas that morning in front of Mac’s Liquor Store in Rock Island and had grabbed a “rusty” red gas can from home, gotten a $1 worth of gas from a local gas station and put it in the car.
Glenn estimated that he, his wife, Lewis and the baby arrived home that day around 5:30 p.m.
Glenn said several people – including Liggins – came over that evening. At one point, he, his wife, Liggins and another man were playing foosball in the kitchen.
Lewis was standing behind him “begging me to get her bike out so she could go over to her friend Samuel’s house,” Glenn said.
He testified that he got the bike from her bedroom once the game was over and she left. Liggins left “just like three minutes” after she did, Glenn said.
“He said he had places to go and business to take care of,” Glenn testified.
He said that Lewis returned a short time later and ran the bike into the banister and tried to drag it halfway up the porch. Glenn said he yelled at her to “quit tearing up the house” and put the bike back in her bedroom.
He said Liggins also had returned to the house and was on the porch. He said Liggins asked him if he had gum.
Glenn said he began talking to another man who arrived at the house and didn’t notice that Lewis or Liggins had left a second time until after the man left.
He said that he asked his wife where Lewis was after everyone had left the house. She said that Lewis had gone to get a pack of gum for Liggins.
Glenn said he told her to go to Mac’s to see if Lewis was there. When she didn’t find the girl there, Lewis' mother went around to different houses in the neighborhood to look the girl. Glenn said he stayed home with the baby.
“She was scared,” Glenn said of his wife.
Glenn said Liggins called him and said he was at a bar. He said he could not hear any sound in the background. He asked Liggins if he got his gum and if he had seen Lewis.
Liggins said he hadn’t, Glenn testified.
Liggins again returned to the house. Glenn said he couldn’t remember who started talking about calling 911, but Liggins said “yeah, I think you better call 911.”
He then laughed and left the house, Glenn testified.
Bruce Johnston, a retired Rock Island police officer, testified Wednesday that he responded to the Glenn home just before 9 p.m. after receiving a report of a missing juvenile.
Lewis' mother was on the porch and was “very emotional” when he arrived.
“You can tell she’d been crying,” Johnston testified.
He said Glenn was inside the house and was holding the baby and seemed excited for him to see his son.
Johnston said he got a description of the what Lewis was wearing — a purple dress with a V-neck and white lace and white trim — and a photo of her and went to Mac’s, as well as two other stores.
He said he notified his supervisor and an “attempt to locate” description was put out. Johnston said two Davenport police detectives came by the station and thought there were similarities between the description of the missing girl and the body that was found near Jefferson school.
Johnston said he returned to the Glenn home a little after 10 p.m. Joseph Glenn was out looking for Lewis, he said.
Glenn testified in 1995 that he did not have a driver’s license at the time and, when he saw the officer, took Lewis’ bike instead of his car to check a house to see if she was there.
He said a man offered to drive him around in a van to look for her.
Police later took him to the morgue where he identified Lewis’ body, he said.
Liggins’ attorney, Black Hawk County Public Defender Aaron Hawbaker, read the cross examination of Glenn by his former attorney, Mike Tobey, in 1995.
Tobey pressed Glenn on his timeline that day.
Glenn estimated that Lewis left the house around 6 p.m. after he got her bike and returned four or five minutes later.
Tobey in the trial transcript noted that Glenn had testified in February 1993 that Lewis returned after 15 or 20 minutes.
Glenn responded that he had two people talking to him at the same time and that his mind was occupied with conversations with other people at the same time he got Lewis’ bike.
Testimony continues Thursday. The trial is slated to last four weeks.