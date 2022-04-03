Jury may see boats that crashed near LeClaire riverfront, killing two people

A Scott County judge is being asked to allow jurors in the upcoming trial on the double-fatal boat crash in LeClaire to be escorted away from the courthouse, so they can see the boats involved.

Assistant County Attorney Amy Devine last week filed a motion, asking the judge to allow jurors to be driven to a storage facility in McCausland, Iowa, to view the two vessels and the damage they sustained in the Aug. 16, 2020 crash.

The trial is scheduled to begin with jury selection on Monday, April 11.

Anita Pinc, 52, and Craig Verbeke, 61,who were to be married in 2021, died as a result of the collision off the LeClaire riverfront. Verbeke was operating a 19-foot vessel, while a minor was operating the second vessel, a 35-foot boat with three motors.

The larger boat is owned by James Thiel Sr., 45, of Pleasant Valley, and/or his business, Thiel Truck Center, also Pleasant Valley.

Thiel faces four charges of involuntary manslaughter in the case, including two felonies and two aggravated misdemeanors, among other charges. He has entered pleas of not guilty.

"(Iowa law) states the jury may view the place where the offense is charged to have been committed, or where any other material fact occurred," Devine wrote in her motion to the court. "In this matter, the Triton vessel was used in the commission of the crime and it crashed into the Bayliner vessel.

"Many witnesses will testify as to the description of the vessels, seating placement on the vessels, damage sustained to both vessels as a result of the crash, in addition to other material facts related to the vessels.

"Allowing the jury to view the vessels would be proper and will aid in the juries’ determination of a material fact."

A Scott County Sheriff's Department bailiff would be appointed by the court to transport and escort the jury, she said. The rental unit is about 20 miles northeast of the courthouse.

"A court reporter would be present to document the view, although there would be no discussions or testimony taken at the facility during the view," Devine proposed.

Thiel is accused of unintentionally causing the deaths of Pinc and Verbeke, "... by participating and aiding in the operation of a boat in a careless, reckless or negligent manner resulting in a collision with another boat."

At least a half-dozen civil lawsuits have resulted from the crash and the deaths. A passenger on Thiel's boat said in her lawsuit that Thiel was intoxicated at the time of the crash and allowed a 15-year-old to operate the boat, despite a lack of experience.

She said the minor was driving, "too fast to take proper and effective action to avoid the collision."

Thiel refused a breathalyzer at the scene. Verbeke's blood-alcohol content was .102, according to records maintained by the Iowa Department of Transportation. The legal limit for operating a motor vehicle in Iowa is .08.

