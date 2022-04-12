Jury picked in LeClaire fatal-boat crash case

After two full days of questioning in Scott County court, 15 jurors have been impaneled to hear the state's case against James Thiel Sr. in the fatal boat crash in LeClaire.

Thiel's attorney, Leon Spies, and Scott County Attorney Mike Walton chose 10 women and five men to serve as the jury and its three alternates.

Opening statements are expected to begin around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Nearly 100 Scott County residents reported for jury duty in the case, and the number was whittled to about 80 by Tuesday afternoon. They faced a multitude of questions, including whether they had experience boating on the Mississippi River.

Thiel, of Pleasant Valley, is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the August 2020 crash between a boat owned by him and/or his company and a boat operated by Craig Verbeke, of Moline. Verbeke and his fiancee, Anita Pinc, died as a result of injuries they sustained in the crash.

The boat owned by Thiel was driven by a 15-year-old. Questions to jurors suggested the juvenile is expected to testify in the trial.

After the jury pool was dismissed for the lunch break Tuesday, a male juror was questioned privately about his views on privilege.

The man indicated, in his experience, boating is often reserved for the affluent.

"Mr. Thiel is a person of, let’s say, higher economic position," the jury candidate said, adding that a position of affluence brings with it additional responsibility, according to his upbringing.

The defense attorney then asked whether socioeconomic status can lead to preferential treatment.

"That’s a good question," he replied. "I don’t know."

Asked whether he would be inclined to judge the defendant more harshly, the juror replied, "I think I will, to be honest."

He was dismissed.

