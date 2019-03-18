Opening statements will begin Tuesday morning in the trial of Latrice Lacey, director of the Davenport Civil Rights Commission, who is accused of assaulting a man with a sledgehammer in April.
Attorneys on Monday questioned prospective jurors for much of the day until they selected the nine women and four men who will hear the case. One those selected is an alternate.
Attorneys told the jury the trial likely will go into Wednesday.
Lacey, 34, is charged with three counts of domestic abuse assault and one count of first-degree harassment.
Two of the domestic abuse assault charges are aggravated misdemeanors punishable by up to two years in prison, while the third domestic abuse assault charge is a serious misdemeanor. The harassment charge is an aggravated misdemeanor.
Scott County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Lacey in early May.
At 8:21 a.m. April 30, Davenport Police responded to a fight in the 400 block of Pershing Avenue. Police say Lacey had confronted a man whom she suspected of damaging her property.
She struck him several times in the head and body with a 2-pound sledgehammer, breaking his glasses and causing injuries to his back and arm, according to an arrest affidavit.
Police say witnesses and video surveillance appear to show Lacey was the primary aggressor.
She is represented by attorney Murray Bell. The case will be tried by Assistant Scott County Attorney Samuel Huff.