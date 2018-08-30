WATERLOO — A jury has been selected to hear the first-degree murder case of Stanley Liggins, charged in the September 1990 death of 9-year-old Jennifer Lewis.
Seven men and eight women were selected from a pool of more than 160 after more than two days of questioning.
Three of the jurors will serve as alternates; they will not be informed of that until after closing arguments.
Opening statements are expected to begin around 1:30 p.m.
Liggins, 56, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Lewis, of Rock Island.
On Sept. 17, 1990, Lewis' body was discovered in Davenport. Prosecutors say she had been strangled, sexually abused, wrapped in a plastic garbage bag, doused with gasoline and set on fire.
Liggins, who knew Lewis’ mother and stepfather, was named as a suspect early in the case.
He was twice convicted and sentenced to life in prison in 1993 and 1995. The Iowa Supreme Court overturned the first conviction, and on Nov. 6, 2013, the Iowa Court of Appeals reversed the second conviction.
His third trial has been moved from Scott County to Black Hawk County, because of heavy pretrial publicity surrounding the case.
The case is being tried by Scott County Attorney Mike Walton and Assistant Scott County Attorney Julie Walton.
Liggins is represented by Black Hawk County public defenders Aaron Hawbaker and Nichole Watt.
Quad-City Times reporter Tara Becker-Gray will be tweeting live from the trial.