Jury selection begins for strangling homicide case in Davenport

Jury selection has begun for the trial of a Davenport man accused of strangling another man, Robert Long, to death and stealing Long's car in January.
Charlie Gary, 20, is charged with first-degree murder, first degree burglary, first-degree robbery and abuse of corpse — sex act. First-degree murder is a class A felony punishable by life in prison.
The defense filed a motion in Scott County court Tuesday to excuse certain prospective jurors. Three jurors are listed by their ID numbers with explanations of why they shouldn't be involved in the case. One reportedly has a daughter who used to work with the prosecutor, and one is reportedly friends with two of the testifying officers and someone else who used to work with the prosecutor. The third challenged juror reportedly "reacted strongly against evidence of being gay."
The defense also filed a list of potential witnesses for the trial, which will begin in Scott County court once jury selection is complete. The list includes Gary's mother, Patricia Kalu, and several people who Gary and Kalu worked for mowing lawns, shoveling driveways and performing other chores.
According to a description of what Kalu's testimony may contain, Gary and Kalu worked for Long for about two years, and Long sometimes loaned Gary his car so Gary could go shopping for Long.
The testimony description of another potential witness, Lawrence Miles, states that Miles worked for Long before Gary did, but dropped Long as a customer.
Gary was arrested in January for Long's murder after Davenport police found Long dead in his home on January 7, according to an earlier press release from the police department.
Gary reportedly admitted he broke into Long's residence intending to steal the victim's car, then strangled Long and stole items from the property.
Police say Gary left with the victim's property and car. He was driving the victim's car when he was arrested on January 8.
He was originally only charged with first-degree murder, burglary and robbery, but the sexual abuse of a corpse charge was added by prosecutors in February.
Gary was also wanted in Rock Island County on charges of robbery, aggravated battery of a person 60 or older, and theft between $500 and $10,000, according to county court records. Those charges stem from an October incident in Rock Island.