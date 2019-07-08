Jury selection will resume Tuesday morning in the trial of 13-year-old Luke Andrews, who is accused of trying to shoot a North Scott Junior High School teacher in late August.
On Monday, prospective jurors were taken outside the presence of the jury pool and questioned individually throughout the day. Once 33 prospective jurors have been questioned and seated, they will be questioned as a group. Attorneys then will use their peremptory strikes to select 12 jurors and three alternates to hear the case.
The jury pool was dismissed around 4:45 p.m. Judge Marlita Greve, chief judge of the Seventh Judicial District, told prospective jurors the trial could last eight days.
Andrews, who wore a light blue button-down shirt, striped tie and khakis, is charged with attempted murder, carrying weapons on school grounds, and assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon.
The Quad-City Times has not previously named Andrews because of his age; the Times is doing so now because he is having a public trial in adult court as a youthful offender.
A youthful offender is a juvenile tried in adult court and, if convicted, sentenced in and remaining under the supervision of the juvenile court until just before their 18th birthday, according to Iowa law.
At that time, the case is remanded back to adult court, where a judge determines whether to impose a sentence or discharge the juvenile, among other sentencing options.
Andrews is represented by Meenakshi Brandt and Melanie Thwing. The case will be tried by Assistant Scott County Attorney Julie Walton.
According to court records, Andrews, then 12, walked into a classroom at the junior high at 8:38 a.m. Aug. 31 with a loaded black Smith & Wesson .22-caliber gun.
Andrews aimed the gun at a student teacher, made a sweeping gesture with the barrel of the gun across the room toward all of the students in the class, and told everyone to get on the ground.
He then pointed the gun in the face of a teacher and pulled the trigger; the safety was on and the gun did not fire.
The teacher and school counselor “eventually had to literally pull the gun” out from his hand, prosecutors have said in court documents. When Andrews was asked what his intentions were, he said "to end it and anyone that got in my way," according to prosecutors.
Prosecutors also say days before the incident, Andrews had an issue with looking up guns at school on his school-issued Chromebook.
The boy's father, Joseph Andrews III, 51, was subsequently charged with possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon after firearms were found in the home after the incident at the junior high school.
Joseph Andrews' trial is slated for October.