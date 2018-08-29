WATERLOO — Jury selection will enter into a third day Thursday in the first-degree murder trial of Stanley Liggins, charged in the September 1990 death of 9-year-old Jennifer Lewis.
Despite two full days of questioning, prosecutors and defense attorneys have not yet selected the 12 jurors and three alternates needed to hear the case.
However, they made some progress Wednesday.
Scott County Attorney Mike Walton and Assistant Scott County Attorney Julie Walton questioned and accepted a panel of 41 prospective jurors out of a pool of more than 160.
They asked prospective jurors about their occupations and family, whether they’ve served on a jury before, how they felt about being called for jury duty, and how they felt about seeing graphic photos that will be shown during the case.
Liggins’ Black Hawk County public defenders Aaron Hawbaker and Nichole Watt on Thursday will have their chance to question the panel. Once both sides accept a panel of 41 prospective jurors, attorneys will then whittle down the panel to select the final jury.
Marlita Greve, chief judge of the Seventh Judicial District, said Wednesday before dismissing prospective jurors for the day that she expects the jury to be selected sometime Thursday.
Liggins, 56, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Lewis, of Rock Island.
On Sept. 17, 1990, Lewis' body was discovered in Davenport. Prosecutors say she had been strangled, sexually abused, wrapped in a plastic garbage bag, doused with gasoline and set on fire.
Liggins, who knew Lewis’ mother and stepfather, was named as a suspect early in the case.
He was twice convicted and sentenced to life in prison in 1993 and 1995. The Iowa Supreme Court overturned the first conviction, and on Nov. 6, 2013, the Iowa Court of Appeals reversed the second conviction.
His third trial has been moved from Scott County to Black Hawk County, because of heavy pretrial publicity surrounding the case.