Jury selection is slated to begin Monday in the retrial of Latrice Lacey, director of the Davenport Civil Rights Commission, who is accused of assaulting a man with a sledgehammer in late April 2018.
The 35-year-old is charged in Scott County Associate Court with three counts of domestic abuse assault and one count of first-degree harassment, all misdemeanors.
Her first trial, which began March 18, ended in a mistrial when jurors could not reach a unanimous verdict after several hours of deliberation.
The altercation between Lacey and the man happened the morning of April 30, 2018 in front of McDonnell Property Management, then known as McDonnell & Associates, on Pershing Avenue where the man worked.
The two had dated at one time and lived together off and on for years. Assistant Scott County Attorney Samuel Huff argued at trial that Lacey confronted the man because she believed he had been damaging her property and the property of her boyfriend for months and that police had not done anything about it.
During the altercation, Lacey hit the man in the face, kneed him in the groin, and swung the hammer at him, sticking him in the arm and stomach, Huff argued. Witnesses and surveillance video pointed to Lacey as the aggressor, he said.
Her attorney, Murray Bell, argued that the man, whose rage had been building because she had cut off communication with him, was the aggressor that morning.
Lacey, tired of the damage to her property, picked McDonnell's as the place to talk to him because it was a public place and there was surveillance video, Bell argued.
Bell said Lacey tried to get into the car to leave, and the man jumped on top of her in the vehicle and told her he was going to kill her. He said Lacey got the hammer and swung it toward the man because he "went after" her friend.
The attorneys at trial also disagreed on when the man actually moved out of Lacey's home. One of the elements of domestic abuse assault is that those involved were family or household members within one year prior to April 30.
Huff argued the man did not move out and into a new apartment until May, while Bell argued that the man moved out sometime in April 2017.
The man did not testify at trial. The Times does not typically identify alleged victims in domestic cases.