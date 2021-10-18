 Skip to main content
Jury selection starts for man accused in fatal 2017 fire in Moline
Jury selection starts for man accused in fatal 2017 fire in Moline

The jury selection started Monday morning for a Moline man charged with first-degree murder and arson in relation to a fire that killed an 88-year-old Moline woman in 2017.

Jason Michael McChurch, 38, was arrested in June 2017 in relation to a fire that occurred in January 2017 that killed Marion L. Dreier.

The Moline Fire Department responded to the house in the 4000 block of 13th Street at 4:23 a.m. on Jan. 22, 2017.  Two adults and a juvenile were outside the house when firefighters arrived, but Dreier was trapped. She was rescued by firefighters and died a few days later in hospice care.

Neighbors reported hearing a large boom seconds before the house erupted in flames.

McChurch has a previous criminal record, including a previous arson charge in 2012. He was charged in March 2012 with aggravated arson but pleaded guilty in May 2012 to attempted arson as part of a plea deal. He was sentenced to 24 months of probation.

Jason McChurch

