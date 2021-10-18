Jury selection starts for man accused in fatal 2017 fire in Moline

The jury selection started Monday morning for a Moline man charged with first-degree murder and arson in relation to a fire that killed an 88-year-old Moline woman in 2017.
Jason Michael McChurch, 38, was arrested in June 2017 in relation to a fire that occurred in January 2017 that killed Marion L. Dreier.
The Moline Fire Department responded to the house in the 4000 block of 13th Street at 4:23 a.m. on Jan. 22, 2017. Two adults and a juvenile were outside the house when firefighters arrived, but Dreier was trapped. She was rescued by firefighters and died a few days later in hospice care.
Neighbors reported hearing a large boom seconds before the house erupted in flames.
McChurch has a previous criminal record, including a previous arson charge in 2012. He was charged in March 2012 with aggravated arson but pleaded guilty in May 2012 to attempted arson as part of a plea deal. He was sentenced to 24 months of probation.
Emily Andersen
Emily Andersen is a crime and courts reporter for the Quad City Times and Dispatch/Argus.
