Jury selection starts for trial of Davenport man accused of sexual abuse

The jury selection started Monday for the trial of a Davenport man accused of sexually abusing two girls in 2014.
Sean Patrick Huffman, 43, is accused of assaulting sisters who were 7 and 14 at the time.
The assaults reportedly took place at a residence in Eldridge. Huffman was arrested by the Eldridge Police Department in May.
He is charged with one count of second-degree sexual abuse, a class B felony with a maximum prison term of 25 years, and one count of third-degree sexual abuse, a class C felony with a maximum prison term of 10 years.
Emily Andersen
Emily Andersen is a crime and courts reporter for the Quad City Times and Dispatch/Argus.
