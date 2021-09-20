 Skip to main content
Jury selection starts for trial of Davenport man accused of sexual abuse
The jury selection started Monday for the trial of a Davenport man accused of sexually abusing two girls in 2014.

Sean Patrick Huffman, 43, is accused of assaulting sisters who were 7 and 14 at the time. 

The assaults reportedly took place at a residence in Eldridge. Huffman was arrested by the Eldridge Police Department in May.

He is charged with one count of second-degree sexual abuse, a class B felony with a maximum prison term of 25 years, and one count of third-degree sexual abuse, a class C felony with a maximum prison term of 10 years.

