Jury selection will begin Monday in Scott County District Court for a 13-year-old boy accused of trying to shoot a North Scott Junior High School teacher in late August.
The trial for Luke Andrews is slated to last up to eight days, with jury selection expected to take at least two days.
He is charged with attempted murder, a Class B felony, carrying weapons on school grounds, a Class D felony, and assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor.
The Quad-City Times has not previously named Andrews because of his age; the Times is doing so now because he is having a public trial in adult court as a youthful offender.
Andrews is represented by Meenakshi Brandt and Melanie Thwing. The case will be tried by Assistant Scott County Attorney Julie Walton.
Among those who could testify at trial, according to the trial information, are members of the Eldridge Police Department, Scott County Sheriff’s Office, a criminalist with the state crime lab, school staff and students.
According to court records, Andrews, then 12, walked into a classroom at the junior high at 8:38 a.m. Aug. 31 with a loaded black Smith & Wesson .22-caliber gun.
Andrews aimed the gun at a student teacher, made a sweeping gesture with the barrel of the gun across the room toward all of the students in the class, and told everyone to get on the ground.
He then pointed the gun in the face of a teacher and pulled the trigger; the safety was on and the gun did not fire.
The teacher and school counselor “eventually had to literally pull the gun” out from his hand, prosecutors have said in court documents. When Andrews was asked what his intentions were, he said "to end it and anyone that got in my way," according to prosecutors.
Prosecutors also say days before the incident, Andrews had an issue with looking up guns at school on his school-issued Chromebook.
The boy's father, Joseph Andrews III, 51, was subsequently charged with possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon after firearms were found in the home after the incident at the junior high school.
Joseph Andrews' trial is slated for October.