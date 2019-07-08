One day after the trial is set to begin for a 12-year-old who shot a gun at a teacher, Eldri…

What is a youthful offender?

A youthful offender is a juvenile tried in adult court and, if convicted, sentenced in and remaining under the supervision of the juvenile court until just before their 18th birthday, according to Iowa law.

At that time, the case is remanded back to adult court, where a judge determines whether to impose a sentence or discharge the juvenile, among other sentencing options.

To be deemed a youthful offender, a judge must determine whether the juvenile is 15 or younger; that there is probable cause that they committed an offense; and that there would not be reasonable prospects for rehabilitating them by the time the juvenile turns 18 if the juvenile court retains jurisdiction over them.