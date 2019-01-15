The fate of Deondra Thomas, charged with fatally shooting 46-year-old Jason Roberts outside a downtown Davenport bar in June, is now in the hands of the jury.
The jury of seven men and five women was dismissed to begin their deliberations late Tuesday afternoon after listening to nearly two hours of closing arguments by Scott County Attorney Mike Walton and defense attorney Jack Dusthimer.
After less than 30 minutes of deliberations, Judge Stuart Werling sent them home for the day and told them to return Wednesday morning.
Thomas, 37, of Davenport, is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon.
Prosecutors say Roberts was shot three times just before 2 a.m. June 9 outside MVP Sports Bar, 801 W. 4th St. Walton said he was “shot to death for no good reason” after Thomas interjected himself into a quarrel among friends.
“And we emphasize ‘good reason’ because there was a reason that we know about, and that is because Jason touched Deondra Thomas,” he said. “That is why we’re here. And Jason was doing what Jason did, being a peacekeeper, the calming voice, the friend to all.”
Walton pointed to the testimony of Thomas’ cousin, Delmont Thomas, who had picked him up just before midnight and drove him to the bar.
Once the bar closed, Delmont Thomas said he was in his car when he heard gunshots and saw Thomas get into a maroon SUV.
When Thomas' cousin asked him what happened, Thomas said the “dude touched me.”
The next day, he again asked what happened. Thomas told him, “dude touched me and I shot him.”
Walton told jurors that other witnesses placed Deondra and Delmont Thomas at the bar.
“These witnesses know Deondra,” he said. “They’ve known him for 20 years. It’s not an identification case.”
Walton told jurors Thomas had an intent to kill Roberts that day when he fired three times at him. Roberts was hit in the left thigh, under the left armpit and in the back, he said.
“Three times he had to pull that trigger,” Walton said. “If that’s not intent, if that’s not premeditation, what is?”
The gun, which prosecutors believe was a Glock 9mm semi-automatic pistol, was never recovered.
Dusthimer told jurors that he had “nothing but the highest regards” for Roberts’ family, but the case was about whether Thomas was the man who pulled the trigger that morning.
He maintained that prosecutors failed to prove their burden to convict Thomas of either charge and attacked the credibility of some of the witnesses, such as Delmont Thomas.
Dusthimer noted that after the shooting, Delmont Thomas and his girlfriend took the SUV to a garage in Reynolds, Ill. The vehicle was later seized by police.
He also argued that an eyewitness to the shooting that has known Thomas for years misidentified his last name as “Thompson.”
Another witness, Roberts’ longtime friend Chad Murray, “couldn’t get across the bridge fast enough,” after the shooting, Dusthimer said, and later buried Roberts’ phone in Rock Island.
“Is that someone you’d not hesitate to rely on as far as their information?” Dusthimer asked the jury.
Murray, who was on supervised release in Illinois and was not allowed in Iowa, testified that he was afraid the phone would place in him Davenport. He said he later told police that he and his fiancée had the phone and led them to the spot where he had put it.
The phone was not recovered.
Testimony began last Wednesday in Thomas' trial. Walton and Assistant Scott County Attorney Amy DeVine rested their case Tuesday after calling more than 20 witnesses. Dusthimer rested his case without calling any witnesses, including Thomas.