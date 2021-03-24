Jury trials to resume in Rock Island County

Jury trials and other court operations which had been postponed because of COVID-19 are allowed to resume in Illinois as of Tuesday, when the United States District Court of Illinois issued a general order.

Rock Island County facilities are currently located in the Davenport federal courthouse and will be open with regular business hours.

The public can attend trials, but seating may be limited due to social distancing requirements. Anyone entering the courthouse will still be required to wear a mask and maintain six feet of distance from others.

Other court operations that can resume include naturalization ceremonies, all petty offense proceedings, and all civil hearings, including settlement conferences. The continuation of these proceedings will be determined at the discretion of the presiding judge.

Cash payments for District Court and Bankruptcy Court are now being accepted in in the county clerk's offices. Payments may also be submitted online or by mail, or by using on-site drop boxes.

