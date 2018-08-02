As city leaders plan to release findings this month from a regional study about ways to decrease juvenile criminal activity, Davenport police say car thefts continue to be a crime of opportunity, often committed by younger people.
As of July 26, a total of 41 juveniles had been arrested in connection with stolen motor vehicles, according to Davenport Police Department. Police across the Quad-Cities say the majority of thefts are being committed by teenagers, who sometimes use the vehicles to commit more serious crimes, such as robberies and shootings. They also are eluding police in the stolen vehicles.
Davenport Maj. Jeff Bladel said the consistent message he hears from officers regarding juveniles is that it’s a “game.”
“It’s a game that they are playing and they’re out there trying to find cars to steal,” Bladel said. “That’s the mentality that we’re experiencing.”
According to police data obtained by the Quad-City Times, a total of 318 stolen vehicles has been reported between the beginning of the year and July 26, a figure that’s dipped from 328 during the same time last year. The highest number of vehicle thefts occurred so far this year was in January, with 62 vehicles stolen.
The numbers have risen sharply compared with only two years ago. In 2016, a total of 224 vehicles were stolen, with 189 stolen vehicles over the same time period in 2015, according to the data.
Regarding more serious crimes, Bladel said 25 juveniles were arrested for gun offenses in all of 2016 and 47 were arrested in 2017. As of July 26, six juveniles have been arrested in connection with shots fired incidents, according to police.
In one recent case of car theft, Davenport officers located an occupied stolen Chrysler sedan in the 800 block of Vine Street at 4:24 a.m. Monday. When officers approached the vehicle, it slammed into a fence and five juveniles fled on foot.
All five were arrested. Three of the youths were 14 years old, one was 13 and the other was 12. All were charged with first- and second-degree theft and interference with official acts.
The three 14-year-olds were placed into detention, while the 12- and 13-year-olds were released to an adult, according to police.
The vehicle had been reported stolen from the Locust Street/Bridge Avenue area the same day, according to police. A second stolen vehicle, a Ford Escape reported stolen from the 300 block of Division Street on Sunday, was also recovered in the same general area.
The vehicle sustained some damage, police say.
The problem seems to be holding steady, according to Bladel.
“The best description we can make is that we were having lows and then highs,” he said. “It’s one of those very unpredictable things that we’re having.”
Of the five arrested Monday, only one was “familiar” to police, Bladel said.
“From time to time we do get juveniles that we haven’t had previous contact with, and also we’ll get the combination of the repeat offenders.”
The thefts by younger people come as the city is engaged in a long-term process to determine the root causes and solutions for preventing juvenile crime.
In May, the shooting death of 16-year-old Jovontia “Jovi” Jones became a rallying cry for the city to take action. On May 21, Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch announced that the city would begin to host a series of meetings with community leaders, including school officials, members of law enforcement, clergy, non-profit organizations and local residents.
In the months since, the mayor has met with more than 250 other people in the course of compiling data around what common problems area youth face. He said the goal is to craft a solution with government, the private sector and not-for-profit organizations to come up with a lasting solution.
“We obviously have to stop the criminal behavior, but we also feel if we want to have a long-term success we’ve gotta deal with the problems that are there,” Klipsch said.
Klipsch said he’s pleased with the progress of the conversations over the past few weeks, especially as he and others are “getting an understanding by individuals as to what are the issues being faced by kids and families throughout our community.”
Some of those issues identified through the meetings include children going to school hungry, few opportunities for activities, problems getting to school and a lack of hope, the mayor said. In the past, Klipsch said, elected officials have tried to do things in a “knee-jerk” fashion, but “to make a major change we’re gonna need time to get everybody together and come with a solid plan.”
“I think it’s a tendency for government to come up and do some flashy, initial thing, and then make it be a Band-Aid for a moment or two,” he added. “But then, somebody tears the Band-Aid off or you find out that this is something bigger than what this Band-Aid’s gonna do.”
Klipsch said he hopes to release the findings from the meetings later this month.
Meanwhile, as the city continues its aim of reducing juvenile crime, Bladel said there has been cooperation and collaboration between the various law enforcement agencies, prosecutors and juvenile justice.
“If there’s anything beyond us that we can help, we’re definitely going to participate and go from there,” he said. “I think the bigger picture is that there is not a single police solution here, so we appreciate all of the team work and collaboration on this and we’re going to keep at it.
“We’re not going to stop. The kids out there need to have the message that this still isn’t tolerated, whether they think it’s a game or not. We’re going to prosecute them. We’re going to utilize the full extent of the law and the legal system to make sure accountability is held.”