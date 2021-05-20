"Just because I'm a cop doesn't mean I know everything": Davenport Coffee With a Cop events prompt discussion between officers and community members

Policing may not have been his first choice, but Officer Ahn John Nguyen has never considered changing jobs.

"I wake up in the morning, and I just enjoy going to work," Nguyen said Thursday in an event at a Davenport Hy-Vee.

The Davenport Police Department started hosting every other week "Coffee With a Cop" events on April 8. Community members are invited to a join the police officers for a free cup of coffee and a conversation.

Thursday, Nguyen, over a doughnut and coffee, talked about work and high school, mental health, de-escalation and cancer.

Nguyen, who grew up in Davenport, talked about how he had originally planned to join the military but opted to stay close to home after his brother died of cancer. He's been a police officer for about three years.

He speaks English and Vietnamese, so he's often called on to translate for the large population of Vietnamese people in Davenport.

Nguyen said one of the best parts of the job is the opportunity to support and help people in times of need. He said people often call the police when they are in crisis because they don't know where else to go, and sometimes they just need someone to talk to.