Members of Wilanna Bibbs’ family had few words of forgiveness Wednesday for Justin Wright, the man convicted of killing her.

Scott County authorities accused Wright, an Atlanta man with Quad-City ties, of shooting Bibbs, 20, of Durham, North Carolina, on the afternoon of May 9, 2021, at a home in the 1500 block of Davenport’s Calvin Street.

Wright, 34, is a multi-platinum songwriter, and Bibbs was an aspiring singer. According to statements during Wright’s 10-day trial, the two began dating in Atlanta a few months before Bibbs was killed.

On April 10, a jury convicted him of first-degree murder after deliberating for about 90 minutes. On Wednesday, Judge Tamra Roberts sentenced Wright to life in prison without parole.

“This came out how we wanted it to come out,” Cassandra Bibbs, Willanna’s mother, said during her victim impact statement.

She and a number of Wilanna Bibbs’ family members and loved ones appeared via video conference for Wright’s sentencing. Members of Wright’s family were present in the courtroom.

Thomas Bibbs, Willana’s father, said Wright killed his daughter over $70 and was "the clown" he warned his daughter about.

The family thanked Scott County Attorney Kelly Cunningham, who led Wright’s prosecution, and the police involved in the investigation for their efforts.

Several other of Willanna Bibbs’ family members and loved ones also spoke during the hearing. Some said they could not forgive Wright but that maybe God could, or they said they hoped that he could find a way to be a better person.

Wright chose not to make a statement during Wednesday’s hearing.

When the victim impact statements were over, Roberts said the court had no discretion on Wright’s sentence. It would be life in prison.

As the sentencing ended and Wright was about to be led from the courtroom, Mamie Williamson, Wright’s mother, stood and asked if she could say goodbye to her son.

A sheriff’s deputy, escorting Wright, shook his head and took her son from the courtroom.