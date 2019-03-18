A juvenile has been charged with intimidation with a weapon after a shooting on Warren Street.
At 4:54 p.m. Monday, Davenport Police were called to 1200 Warren Street for a report of shots fired. Officers found shell casings near a home and in the west alley behind that home.
A man flagged down an officer in the area, saying he had been shot at by three people in the alley. His vehicle was hit, but he was not injured.
Police searched the nearby home and found a juvenile who matched the description of one of the alleged shooters, and the victim identified him.
After he was charged, he was sent to the Juvenile Detention Center.
Police ask anyone with information to call 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”