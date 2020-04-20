Juvenile reported shot late Sunday in Rock Island

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A juvenile was reported shot late Sunday in Rock Island in an area where there have been two other gun attacks this month.

The shooting happened about 11:37 p.m. in the 500 block of 6th Street, according to Rock Island Police Department reports. An ambulance was sent to the area at 11:40 p.m. The victim was described only as a juvenile. Further details including the youth's age, were not provided in the reports, which described the attack as an aggravated battery with a firearm.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said no fatalities were reported to his office as of 11:18 a.m.

Information provided in the reports is often preliminary — police had not yet responded Monday morning to a request for more information.

This is the third shooting in that area this month. In the early morning of April 9 and at about noon on April 5, the same house in the 400 block of 6th Street was shot, though no one was reported injured in either of those cases.

The police ask anyone with information to call 309-732-2677 or the Quad-Cities chapter of Crime Stoppers, 309-762-9500.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 2

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.