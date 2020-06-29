Juvenile with pellet gun causes police response in downtown Moline

A juvenile was cited Monday with an ordinance violation for carrying a pellet gun in downtown Moline after police were called for a report of a person with a firearm.
Moline officers were called around 8:50 a.m. after people in downtown saw what appeared to be a gun in a person's waistband, according to the department. When they arrived, officers were able to identify the person as the juvenile and locate him.
The boy cooperated with police, and the pellet gun was allegedly recovered from a backpack he was carrying.
He was cited because carrying a pellet gun in that area was prohibited, police said.
