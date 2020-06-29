You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Juvenile with pellet gun causes police response in downtown Moline
topical

Juvenile with pellet gun causes police response in downtown Moline

{{featured_button_text}}
Police Lights

A juvenile was cited Monday with an ordinance violation for carrying a pellet gun in downtown Moline after police were called for a report of a person with a firearm. 

Moline officers were called around 8:50 a.m. after people in downtown saw what appeared to be a gun in a person's waistband, according to the department. When they arrived, officers were able to identify the person as the juvenile and locate him. 

The boy cooperated with police, and the pellet gun was allegedly recovered from a backpack he was carrying. 

He was cited because carrying a pellet gun in that area was prohibited, police said. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Dashboard camera video of Iowa trooper striking motorcyclist during stop

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News