ROCK ISLAND — Four juveniles are in custody following a chase that ended when the car they allegedly stole crashed into a railroad crossing Sunday.
Moline Police Detective Michael Griffin said the vehicle was stolen from the 4600 block of Avenue of the Cities in Moline.
Griffin said officers attempted to stop the vehicle with stop sticks in the 700 block of 15th Street.
The juveniles crashed into a railroad crossing at 44th Street and 4th Avenue in Rock Island when they failed to navigate a turn.
"They tried to run but were taken into custody by Moline Police," Griffin said. "We arrested four juveniles."
Griffin said two were released with misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest; one juvenile was charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest and placed on home detention; and one was taken to Mary Davis Juvenile Detention Center in Galesburg.