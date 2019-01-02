Five juvenile are facing multiple charges after leading Davenport and Bettendorf police officers early Wednesday on a chase in a stolen vehicle.
At 1:04 a.m. Davenport police officers spotted a stolen vehicle heading "recklessly" eastbound on Locust Street from Eastern Avenue, according to a news release from the city of Bettendorf.
As the vehicle approached the Bettendorf city limits, Bettendorf officers were able to successfully deploy a stop stick near Locust Street and Middle Road.
The vehicle continued and was pursued to Devil's Glen Road and Field Sike Drive where the vehicle was immobilized by a Bettendorf marked unit using a pursuit intervention technique and assisted by other Bettendorf marked units to block the vehicle in so that the vehicle occupants could not flee.
Four Davenport police units and two Scott County Sheriff's units were close by and arrived on scene to assist with taking five juveniles into custody.
A .45 cal. pistol was also located in the stolen vehicle along with various other unidentified keys and key FOBs to unknown vehicles.
All five juveniles were arrested and taken to the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center.
The two 17-year-old juveniles have since been transported to the Scott County Jail where they will be charged in adult court.
Charged were:
A 17-year-old from Davenport with Theft 1st, Carrying Weapons, Felon in Possession of Firearm, Felony Eluding, Possession of a Controlled Substance Driver.
A 17-year-old from Davenport with Theft 1st, Carrying Weapons, Felon in Possession of Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance.
A 15-year-old from Davenport with Theft 1st, Carrying Weapons, Possession of a Controlled Substance.
A 15-year-old from Bettendorf with Theft 1st, Carrying Weapons, Possession of a Controlled Substance.
A 14-year-old from Davenport with Theft 1st, Carrying Weapons, Possession of a Controlled Substance Age 14, Davenport.