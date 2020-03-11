3 juveniles charged in attack, robbery at Davenport restaurant

Three juveniles are facing charges after a robbery Tuesday night at a restaurant in Davenport.

Police were called at 7:06 p.m. to Subway Restaurant, W. 1208 Locust St., in reference to a strong-arm robbery.

Police say a group of about 10 juveniles attacked an employee and stole personal property. After the assault, the suspects fled the business on foot.

The employee suffered minor injuries and refused medical treatment.

Police officers checked the area and located a group of about 10 juveniles matching the description of the suspects walking in the 3100 block of Main Street.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police units converged on the area and detained several of the juveniles.

Three of the detained male juveniles were identified as being involved in the robbery.

Fredrick Cooks, 16, was charged with 2nd degree robbery and was authorized to go to the Scott County Jail.

The other two juveniles identified were charged with 2nd degree robbery and transported to the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.

Quad-City Times​

Love 2 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 4