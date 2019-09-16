Five juveniles face charges in an overnight burglary in Davenport.
At 11:19 p.m., Sunday, Davenport police were called to a shed burglary in the 4300 block of Washington Street where several bikes were stolen, according to a news release from the police department.
Officers found five juveniles on bikes near Kimberly Road and Marquette Street. They were detained.
The juveniles also possessed items possibly related to other burglaries, police said.
The five male juveniles (three 14, one 13, and one 16-year-old) were arrested and charged with 3rd degree burglary and theft, and are being held at the detention center.
Officers are attempting to determine if there were other burglaries or thefts in the area.
Davenport Police Department ask anyone with information to call 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.