Two juveniles face gun trafficking charges after a disturbance Thursday night in Davenport.
The incident occurred at 11:42 p.m. in the 1600 block of Washington Street.
Initial reports stated a business was being robbed and an employee was being held at gunpoint, according to a news release from the Davenport Police Department.
The investigation determined there was a disturbance in the area involving several people fighting. During the altercation, one person fired one shot into the air dispersing the fight, police said.
One person fleeing the disturbance ran into the business, jumped the counter and attempted to hide, police said.
The employee of the business initially felt this was a robbery.
Four juveniles were taken into custody.
One firearm was recovered at the scene.
There were no reported injuries or damage.
Two juveniles were charged related to the incident:
• A 17-year-old charged with trafficking in stolen weapons used in a crime, interference and 5th degree theft.
• A 16-year-old charged with reckless use of a firearm, trafficking in stolen weapons used in a crime, interference with a firearm and 5th degrees theft.
Two additional juveniles were detained.
• A 15-year-old was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center for a warrant out of Rock Island.
• A second 15-year-old was determined to be a runaway and returned to the holding facility.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.