Davenport police took two juveniles into custody Tuesday evening after the two boys allegedly flashed guns, which turned out to be BB guns, at another person who called police.

Police received the call at 6:22 p.m. and stopped the Dodge Charger in which the boys were riding in the 1500 block of West Locust Street.

During a search of the vehicle police found the BB pistols as well as a cache of suspected individually packaged rolls of marijuana ready for sale and other suspected cannabis. 

The boys were taken to the Davenport Police Department for further questioning.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or provide an anonymous tip through the city's mobile apps "CityConnect Davenport, IA," or "CrimeReports by Motorola."

