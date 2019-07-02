Davenport police take into custody one of two juveniles who allegedly flashed BB guns at someone who called police. During a search of the car in which the juveniles were riding police seized to BB pistols and drugs.
Davenport police seized a cache of suspected individually rolled bags of marijuana from a Dodge Charger from which two juveniles were accused of threatening someone with BB pistols Tuesday. No one was injured in the incident.
The boys were taken to the Davenport Police Department for further questioning.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or provide an anonymous tip through the city's mobile apps "CityConnect Davenport, IA," or "CrimeReports by Motorola."
