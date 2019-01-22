A tentative trial date was set for Venkateswara Rao Karuparthy, a Quad-Cities anesthesiologist, who has been accused of fondling a patient in Rock Island County.
Karuparthy, 58, of Bettendorf, faces two counts of criminal sexual abuse, according to Rock Island County court records. The charges are related to an incident authorities say happened Aug. 23. A warrant was issued on Dec. 19, and he was arrested on that warrant in December in Scott County. He made his first appearance on the charges earlier this month.
Tuesday he appeared before Rock Island County Judge Frank Fuhr for a preliminary hearing, which Karuparthy waived, and his trial date was set for March 11.
In a preliminary hearing, prosecutors present an outline of the case filed against the defendant and the presiding judge must determine whether there is enough evidence for the case to continue. The threshold for doing so is not considered very high. Waiving a preliminary hearing, which means the outline is not challenged by the defense, is not an admission of guilt on the part of the defendant.
According to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, Karuparthy’s license to practice medicine and surgery in Illinois was suspended Nov. 7 for engaging in sexual misconduct in his practice.
Karuparthy had practiced at Integrative Pain Center of America in Rock Island. It closed after his license was suspended.
His license to practice in Iowa is inactive, according to the Iowa Board of Medicine website.
He is free on $25,000 bail, with the condition that he not have any contact with the victim.
His next court date is scheduled for Feb. 22.