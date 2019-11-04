CAMBRIDGE – A Kewanee man charged with aggravated battery to a child will see his charges move forward in Henry County Circuit Court following his preliminary hearing on Monday.
Jonathon M. Jones, 28, was charged October 30 with Class 3 felony aggravated battery of a child under the age of 13/bodily harm, Class A misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm and Class A misdemeanor reckless conduct/bodily harm.
Kewanee Police Officer Dalton Kuffel testified he took a complaint from the child's mother on October 30 that the child, just over two months old, had just returned from the father's home with bruises. Kuffel said he saw bruises on the infant's right arm, left leg, down the left side of the body and across the chest. Photos were taken to document the injuries.
Kuffel said police interviewed Jones at the police department and he said that at 2:30 a.m. the infant had been crying for about two and a half hours when he squeezed the baby to try to get it to stop crying, but instead, the baby screamed louder.
Judge Jeffrey O'Connor found probable cause to believe a felony was committed and a Dec. 5 pre-trial hearing was set. Jones is free on a $500 bond posted on Oct. 31.
Assistant state's attorney Stephanie Barrick said neither the docket nor Jones' bond form indicated that he was to have no contact with the child, so the judge reinstated the no contact order as a bond condition.