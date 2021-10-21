Kewanee man charged with child pornography

CAMBRIDGE — A Kewanee man has been charged in Henry County Circuit Court with several counts of child pornography.
Joseph D. Czolgosz, 32, was charged Thursday with eight counts of Class 2 felony child pornography involving possession of the same between April 28, 2021, and Oct. 14, 2021. According to the charges, the material depicted someone the defendant knew or should have known was under 13.
Czolgosz was arraigned Thursday by Judge James Cosby, who set bond at $150,000 and ordered him to have no contact with any minor under the age of 18. The public defender's office was appointed to defend him, and a preliminary hearing was set for Oct. 25.