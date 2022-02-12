Kewanee man charged with child pornography

CAMBRIDGE — An 18-year-old Kewanee man faces one count of possession of child pornography following charges filed Friday in Henry County Circuit Court.

Carious L. Reed, of 1048 N. Chestnut St., was charged with the Class 3 felony as well as two counts Class A misdemeanor domestic battery and one count Class A misdemeanor aggravated assault.

According to the pornography charge, Reed is alleged to have possessed a photograph or visual reproduction of a child whom he knew or should have known to be under the age of 18 portrayed in a lewd exhibition of unclothed breasts on or about Feb. 10.

The aggravated assault charge alleges that between Nov. 1, 2021, and Nov. 30, 2021, he held a knife against someone's throat.

One of the domestic battery charges relates to an alleged incident on Feb. 10, while the other concerns an alleged incident last November with a different victim.

Judge James Cosby arraigned Reed on Friday, setting bond at $50,000. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Feb. 22, and the public defender's office was appointed.

