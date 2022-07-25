Kewanee man charged with Class 4 grooming

CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — A Kewanee man has been charged with grooming in Henry County Circuit Court.

Dalton A. Solomon, 22, of 1002-1/2 Lake Street, Kewanee, was charged Monday with the Class 4 felony.

According to the charge, he is alleged to have used a computer online service or a device capable of electronic transmission to solicit or entice or attempt to solicit or entice a child to commit a sex offense on or about July 22.

Judge James Cosby set bond at $30,000 on July 24. Judge Dana McReynolds arraigned Solomon on the charges and penalties on Monday. He faces a prison term of up to three years as well as one year mandatory supervised release if convicted, but the crime is also probationable.

Solomon posted $3,000 bond for his release on Monday. A preliminary hearing was set for Aug. 8; Solomon said he would retain private counsel.