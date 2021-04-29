 Skip to main content
Kewanee man charged with criminal sexual assault
Kewanee man charged with criminal sexual assault

Henry County Courthouse, Cambridge, Illinois

CAMBRIDGE — A Kewanee man has been charged in Henry County Circuit Court with sex-assault related felonies.

Joshua M. Sloan, 35, was charged Thursday with Class 1 felony criminal sex assault and Class 2 felony attempted criminal sexual assault.

According to the first charge, on or about April 12, Sloan is alleged to have raped another man, when he was unable to give knowing consent. The second charge alleges that on the same date, Sloan took a substantial step toward raping the same victim, using his physical size and/or strength to overcome his victim.

On Thursday, Judge James Cosby found probable cause to believe a felony was committed. Sloan is to be arraigned on Friday.

