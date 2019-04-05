CAMBRIDGE – A Kewanee man has been charged in Henry County Circuit Court with Class X felony home invasion.
According to the charges, Dallas R. Kuykendall, 23, allegedly entered a home in the 300 block of East Prospect Street on April 4 armed with a dangerous weapon other than a firearm and used force upon the owner while in the home.
He was also charged with criminal trespass to a residence and with criminal damage to property for allegedly kicking and/or forcefully opening the door.
In a separate case also filed Friday, he was charged with criminal trespass to a residence on March 31 at Southwind Trailer Park on Cole Street. He was also charged with Class 3 felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia—a glass pipe—and possession of a hypodermic syringe and needle.
Kuykendall was arraigned by Judge Gregory Chickris on Friday. A concurrent $75,000 bond was set in both cases and the public defender's office was appointed. A preliminary hearing was set for April 15. He remained in custody as of Friday afternoon.