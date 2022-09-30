Kewanee man charged with kidnapping, sexual crimes

CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — A Kewanee man is being held in the Henry County Jail on $1 million bond on charges including kidnapping and attempted aggravated criminal sexual assault.

Charges against David A. Rounds Jr., 19, of 213 Elliott St. were filed Friday in Henry County Circuit Court and include Class 4 felony unlawful restraint, Class 2 felony kidnapping, Class 1 felony attempted aggravated criminal sexual assault, two counts of Class 2 felony aggravated criminal sexual abuse and one count Class A misdemeanor criminal sexual abuse.

Judge Terry Patton arraigned Rounds regarding charges and penalties and set a preliminary hearing for Oct. 11. The judge also set the bond and ordered that Rounds has no unsupervised contact with any minor or person under the age of 18.

According to the kidnapping charge, Rounds allegedly induced a female to go from one place to another with the intent to secretly confine her against her will. The attempted aggravated criminal sexual assault charge alleges Rounds pushed or held the female on a bed while committing an act of sexual conduct, and the acts occurred during the course of the commission of the offense of kidnapping. The misdemeanor charge alleges the victim was between the ages of 13 and 17. All charges allege the crimes took place Sept. 29 and/or Sept. 30.

The penalty for a Class 2 felony conviction is not less than four nor more than 15 years in prison; however the charge is also probationable.