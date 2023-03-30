A Kewanee man is facing charges in Henry County Circuit Court, accused of criminal sexual abuse and grooming.
Gerald D. Finin, 71, was charged with Class 4 felony criminal sexual abuse. According to the charge, between March 29, 2021, and May 26, 2021, he allegedly committed an act of sexual conduct by the use of force in that he followed a woman outside and grabbed her from behind.
Finin also was charged with two counts of Class 4 felony grooming. According to those counts, he allegedly committed two sexual acts with a minor under 17, soliciting or enticing or attempting to solicit or entice her to commit a sexual offense between July 10, 2021, and July 31, 2021.
He was also charged Tuesday with Class 3 felony aggravated battery in a public place. According to that charge, on or about Nov. 20, 2022, he grabbed a woman by her hips while in Walmart in Kewanee.
Judge James Cosby arraigned Finin on the charges and potential penalties and set a preliminary hearing for April 3. Class 4 felonies carry a possible prison term of one to three years; however they are also probationable. The Class 3 felony has a possible prison term of two to five years and is also probationable.
Bond was set at $50,000, 10% bail, concurrent on all three cases, meaning Finin would need to post $5,000 for his release. If he posts bond, he was ordered to have no contact with unrelated minors.
