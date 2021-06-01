 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kewanee man charged with sexual assault
0 comments
topical alert

Kewanee man charged with sexual assault

  • Updated
  • 0
courthousefacade-henry county-cambridge_AMU3045.JPG

Henry County Courthouse, Cambridge, Illinois

 Jon Gremmels

CAMBRIDGE — A Kewanee man has been charged with sex-related felonies in Henry County Circuit Court.

Branden J. Oliver, 32, was charged with Class X felony criminal sexual assault and Class 2 felony aggravated criminal sexual abuse on May 28.

According to the charges, Oliver is alleged to have committed an act of sexual abuse with a female between Sept. 28, 2013, and Aug. 28, 2014, and during that act he pushed her down and would not let her move away. He is also alleged to have committed an act of sexual abuse between the same dates when he was at least five years older than she was.

He was arraigned by Judge James Cosby on May 28. Bond was set at $150,000, and the public defender's office was appointed. A preliminary hearing was set for June 7.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News