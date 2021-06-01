Kewanee man charged with sexual assault

CAMBRIDGE — A Kewanee man has been charged with sex-related felonies in Henry County Circuit Court.
Branden J. Oliver, 32, was charged with Class X felony criminal sexual assault and Class 2 felony aggravated criminal sexual abuse on May 28.
According to the charges, Oliver is alleged to have committed an act of sexual abuse with a female between Sept. 28, 2013, and Aug. 28, 2014, and during that act he pushed her down and would not let her move away. He is also alleged to have committed an act of sexual abuse between the same dates when he was at least five years older than she was.
He was arraigned by Judge James Cosby on May 28. Bond was set at $150,000, and the public defender's office was appointed. A preliminary hearing was set for June 7.