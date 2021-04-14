Kewanee man charged with sexual assault

CAMBRIDGE — A Kewanee man has been charged with a sex-related offense in Henry County Circuit Court.

Anthony Davis, 47, was charged with Class 1 felony criminal sexual assault. According to the charge, between April 9 and April 14, he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman, holding her hands and/or arms to immobilize her.

He also faces a charge of Class A misdemeanor aggravated assault. According to that charge, between the same dates he brandished a knife and assaulted the woman.

Charges were filed Wednesday, and Judge Dana McReynolds set bond at $100,000. No hearings were set as of yet.

