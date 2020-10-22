 Skip to main content
Kewanee man charged with solicitation, grooming
  Updated
CAMBRIDGE — A Kewanee man has been charged in Henry County Circuit Court with two sex-related crimes from last February.

Mark A. Funk, 48, was charged Thursday with Class 1 felony solicitation of child pornography and Class 4 felony grooming. According to the solicitation charge, he allegedly solicited a child whom he should know to be under 18 to appear in a photograph, computer depiction or similar reproduction depicting a pose involving the lewd exhibition of genitals.

According to the grooming charge, on Feb. 4, 2020, he used the internet to solicit, lure or entice a child or a person believed to be a child to distribute photographs depicting sex organs of the child or to otherwise engage in unlawful sexual conduct with a child or one believed to be a child.

Funk was arraigned by Judge Gregory Chickris on Thursday. Bond was set at $50,000, and a preliminary hearing was set for Nov. 2.

