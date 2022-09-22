Kewanee man charged with terrorism threat

CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — A Kewanee man has been charged with Class X felony terrorism after he allegedly stated he would kill employees of Great Dane Trailers, 2006 Kentville Road in Kewanee.

Richard A. McDonald of 127 W. McClure St. was arraigned Thursday in Henry County Circuit Court regarding charges and penalties. The penalty for conviction of a Class X felony offense is 6-30 years in prison.

Judge Dana McReynolds set bond at $150,000, and a preliminary hearing was set for Sept. 26. McDonald was found to be indigent, and the public defender's office was appointed to the case.

The alleged threat happened on Wednesday. According to the Kewanee Police Department, police responded to Great Dane in reference to a former employee who was making threats toward the business and employees. Officers provided security while an investigation took place, which led to McDonald's arrest. According to Kewanee police, McDonald is 57.

Charges included two Class 3 felony counts of being a sex offender and failing to register a Facebook account under the name of Rich McDonald and failing to register a change of employment with the Kewanee police chief.

McDonald remained in jail as of Thursday afternoon.