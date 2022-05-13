Kewanee man cleared in minor's fentanyl death

CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — A Kewanee man was found not guilty of causing a child to be endangered/death in a stipulated bench trial Friday in Henry County Circuit Court.

Jacob A. Metscaviz, 41, had been charged with the Class 3 felony after the March 28, 2021, death of Austin Michael Huggins, 17, in a Kewanee home.

Several others were in the home and rendered partial aid when Huggins died. Co-defendant Justin J. Padilla, 44, entered a negotiated plea and was sentenced to two years in prison on the charge. Patricia Allensworth, 27, was sentenced to 30 months probation and 180 days in jail. Timothy L. Waugh, 47, has a final pre-trial hearing May 23.

Judge Terry Patton noted there were two ways to be guilty of endangering a child causing death. The first would be if you caused the life to be threatened, and he noted there was no evidence Metscaviz, a visitor in the home, actively encouraged the minor to take the drugs.

The judge also said the second way of being guilty of endangering a child causing death would be an act of omission, but he said the law was clear that before you could be found guilty of omission, there must be a legal duty to act, not a moral duty.

He found that after administering a first dose of Narcan, Metscaviz had no legal duty to act by calling 911 or continuing efforts to revive Huggins. Metscaviz left the home to find more Narcan, and the state's argument was that by not calling 911, he committed an omission.

The judge said he agreed with defense attorney Bill Breedlove that the legislature would be creating an incentive for people not to help if they had a legal duty to carry that assistance out to the end. The attorney had used the example that if someone was in distress in the water and a person threw him a life jacket and missed, that person could be guilty.

The minor's father, who is being held in the Henry County Jail on an unrelated charge, was present in the courtroom and delivered an outburst of expletives as the judge rendered the verdict. He was escorted from the courtroom.

