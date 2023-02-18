CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — A Kewanee man has entered a negotiated plea to causing child endangerment/death, a Class 3 felony, in Henry County Circuit Court and was sentenced to two years in prison.

Timothy L. Waugh, 47, was the fourth and final person to have his case resolved in the March 28, 2021, death of Austin Michael Huggins, 17, in a Kewanee home. A coroner's investigation found the minor had lethal amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl in his system.

Of the three others:

Justin J. Padilla, 45, entered a negotiated plea and was sentenced to two years in prison.

Patricia E. Allensworth, 28, entered an open plea to the charge and was sentenced to 30 months of probation and 180 days in jail.

Jacob A. Metscaviz, 42, was found not guilty in a stipulated bench trial before Judge Terry Patton.

Kewanee Police Detective Andrew Kingdon testified at a preliminary hearing that police responded to a dispatch of a possible opioid overdose. The juvenile, who lived at the residence with three adults, came into the living room from his basement bedroom.

He was sluggish and fell in the hallway. The adults splashed water in his face, gave him a dose of Narcan to prevent or delay an overdose and put him on a couch, where he remained. He never fully regained consciousness and never spoke, and there was no record of anyone calling 911.

Sometime later, Allensworth noticed blood coming from Huggins' mouth, but the adults present still didn't call 911. He was moved back into the hallway to be closer to Padilla, who knew cardio-pulmonary resuscitation. Kingdon did not state whether C.P.R. was actually administered.

Judge Terry Patton accepted Waugh's plea agreement.