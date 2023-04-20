CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — A Kewanee man on Tuesday in Henry County Circuit Court entered a negotiated plea to one count of cyberstalking and was sentenced to 24 months probation, 180 days in jail, a $500 fine and assessments.

Dalton A. Solomon, 22, entered the guilty plea to a charge amended from a Class 4 felony count of grooming, which alleged he solicited or enticed or attempted to solicit or entice a child to commit a sexual offense on or about July 22, 2022. The grooming charge was dismissed in exchange for his plea to cyberstalking.

According to the cyberstalking charge, Solomon engaged in a course of conduct directed at a specific person that would cause a reasonable person to suffer emotional distress.

The encounter happened on XBox, according to testimony from Kewanee police last August.

The penalty for the cyberstalking charge was one to three years in prison; however the charge is also probationable.

Solomon was remanded to jail, but 150 days of jail time was stayed, pending his compliance with the terms of probation.

Judge Terry Patton accepted the negotiated plea agreement.