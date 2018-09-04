A Kewanee, Illinois, man will see Class X felony methamphetamine charges move forward in Henry County Circuit Court following a Tuesday hearing.
Agent Eric Hamilton with the Black Hawk Area Task Force described a controlled buy of methamphetamine from Peter J. Dolieslager, 48, on Aug. 24 at Northeast Park in Kewanee.
Dolieslager is charged with Class 1 possession of methamphetamine, Class X felony methamphetamine delivery and Class X felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
Hamilton said the task force targeted Dolieslager using a confidential source, state-authorized overhear device and $2,200 in advance funds.
Officers maintained surveillance as Dolieslager's vehicle arrived at Northeast Park and parked behind the source's vehicle, Hamilton said. Dolieslager got into the source's vehicle.
Once the officers heard the transaction was complete, Hamilton said, he gave the signal to arrest Dolieslager.