A Kewanee man was charged with sex-related offenses this week in Henry County Circuit Court.
Jacob C. Adams, 19, was charged with two counts Class 3 felony child pornography and three counts Class A misdemeanor criminal sexual abuse.
According to the pornography counts, Adams is alleged to have possessed a depiction by computer of a female he knew to be under 18.
The abuse counts allege three separate acts of sexual penetration with one female who was between the ages of 13 and 17, one occurring between Oct. 1 and Oct. 31, 2018, one between Dec. 1-31, 2018 and one between Oct. 1-Dec. 31, 2018.
Judge Dana McReynolds arraigned Adams on the charges on Monday, appointing the public defender's office and setting an April 8 preliminary hearing. Adams is free on $150 bond.
