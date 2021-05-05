Kewanee man facing sex-related felonies

LISA HAMMER
CAMBRIDGE — A Kewanee man has been charged with sexual-related offenses in Henry County Circuit Court.
Christopher A. Wheaton, 41, was charged April 29 with Class X felony predatory criminal sexual assault and Class 1 felony criminal sexual assault.
According to the charges, Wheaton is alleged to have committed an act of sexual penetration with two different females — one under the age of 13 and the other under the age of 18 — on or about Jan. 23, 2020.
An arrest warrant was served on Wheaton on May 4. He remained in custody on a $500,000 bond — 10% — as of May 5.
