Kewanee man gets 13 years for child pornography, battery

CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — A Kewanee man was sentenced to 13 years in prison Wednesday in Henry County Circuit Court on child pornography and aggravated domestic battery charges.

Jeremy R. DeBord, 39, entered a negotiated plea to two counts Class 3 felony child pornography. He was sentenced to five years in prison to be served consecutively on each count.

Also as part of the plea agreement, he was sentenced to three years in prison to be served consecutively on the aggravated domestic battery charge. That charge must be served at 85%.

He will also have four years mandatory supervised release. Assessments were waived, but he has a fine of $1,000 on each of the child pornography counts; however 171 days in jail at $5 credit per day will apply, meaning he will have $1,145 left. His bond may also apply.

A Class 2 felony charge of child pornography and a Class 4 felony charge of indecent solicitation of a child were dismissed in the plea agreement.

Four counts of misdemeanor domestic battery were also dismissed, as was a Class 3 felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and Class A misdemeanors of violation of bail bond and possession of drug paraphernalia.