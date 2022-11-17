Kewanee man gets 25 years on two sexual assault charges

CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — A Kewanee man was sentenced to 25 years in prison on two counts of sexual-related crimes in Henry County Circuit Court Tuesday.

Christopher A. Wheaton, 42, was sentenced to 15 years in prison on a charge of Class X felony predatory criminal sexual assault of a person under the age of 13. He will also serve three years to life mandatory supervised release.

Wheaton was also sentenced to 10 years in prison on a Class 1 felony charge of criminal sexual assault of a person under the age of 18. He will also have three years to life mandatory supervised release on that charge.

The sentences are to be served consecutively and at 85%. He was also ordered to register as a sex offender upon release. Judge Terry Patton imposed the sentences.

According to the charges, the acts of sexual penetration happened on or about Jan. 23, 2020.

Wheaton was also ordered to register as a sex offender on his release. He qualified for a full waiver of waivable assessments but was fined $75 on each count.

Wheaton was found guilty in a bench trial in front of Patton on Sept. 7. According to trial testimony, Wheaton told the two victims he would have them sent to an insane asylum if they told anyone what he'd done.