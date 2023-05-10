CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — A Kewanee man was sentenced to six years in prison on Tuesday in Henry County Circuit Court on two counts of Class 2 felony possession of child pornography.

Joseph D. Czolgosz, 34, pleaded guilty in March to the two counts. Six other counts were dismissed. He received three-year prison terms on each of the two counts, to be served consecutively. He has been in custody for the past year and a half and will be given credit for time served.

Judge Terry Patton waived assessments, and the $1,000 minimum fine on each count will be paid through a credit for each day served to date. Czolgosz will have to register as a sex offender and serve 12 months mandatory supervised release.

Czolgosz gave an unsworn statement in court, saying he was deeply ashamed of his actions and apologizing to the victims, wherever they may be. He mentioned substance abuse and mental health issues.

He credited his parents for standing by him when they had “every right to be ashamed” and distance themselves. He said he would “love the opportunity to get any kind of job” after this and have a positive influence on society. He also said registering as a sex offender would be a “lifelong reminder never to let those mistakes happen again.”

Henry County State's Attorney Catherine Runty sought five years on each count, saying the consequences were serious for society as a whole.

Defense attorney John Ruud asked for probation, noting most people charged with child pornography have “hundreds or thousands” of images whereas Czolgosz had fewer than 10.

“When he says he had a lapse of judgment, I definitely believe him,” he said.

Patton said the nature of the offense was serious in that children are victimized “not just once, but over and over again every time somebody downloads those images.”

Patton said he disagreed that Czolgosz' alcohol problem justified his conduct.

“I don't think getting drunk is a substantial grounds to excuse (the behavior),” he said. “He actually did complete treatment. He knows he has an alcohol problem.”

The judge also found that Czolgosz' two prior DUIs and one misdemeanor conviction for cannabis made it difficult to impose a sentence of probation.

“He's known for years he's got an alcohol problem,” the judge said, adding that alcoholism can lead to other crimes and “eventually it's a serious one.”

Photos: Flood waters receding Saturday, cleanup to begin along the river